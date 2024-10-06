Analysts Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $68.69

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

