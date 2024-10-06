Analysts Set Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) PT at C$22.00

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital raised shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Softchoice alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Softchoice

Softchoice Price Performance

About Softchoice

The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.20. Softchoice has a 12-month low of C$14.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.46.

(Get Free Report

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.