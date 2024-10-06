Analysts Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $192.76

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 14,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $190.57 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

