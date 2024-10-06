Angela A. Korch Purchases 165 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,017,000 after buying an additional 133,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,195,000 after buying an additional 94,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

