AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.42)-($0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $282-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.37 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ANGO

AngioDynamics Stock Down 4.2 %

ANGO opened at $6.10 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $244.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.