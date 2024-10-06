AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.51% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.10 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $244.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 425.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,109,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 162,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.