Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 76951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

