Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.78.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $135.33 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

