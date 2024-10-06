Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.78.

Shares of APO opened at $135.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

