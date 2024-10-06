Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of AAOI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 442,277 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88,281 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 308,172 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,617,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

