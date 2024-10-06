Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Arcus Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 30.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

