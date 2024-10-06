Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $765,040.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.52, for a total value of $765,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,957,783.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ANET opened at $395.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $396.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.81.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

