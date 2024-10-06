Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $282.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,855.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,177,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,832,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,208,000 after buying an additional 398,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,640,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,206,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,567,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $289.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $218.63 and a 12-month high of $301.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

