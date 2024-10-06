ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASM International to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

ASM International stock opened at $651.36 on Wednesday. ASM International has a one year low of $375.35 and a one year high of $813.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $641.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.87.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASM International will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

