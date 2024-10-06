Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women's Health Stock Performance

AWH opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

