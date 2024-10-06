Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

