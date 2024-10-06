Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.