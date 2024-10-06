Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of C$391.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.43. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,173.50. 44.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
