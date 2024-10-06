Bank of America Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $180.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.77.

NASDAQ CME opened at $224.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $226.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

