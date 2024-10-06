Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of BOH opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,533,000 after acquiring an additional 189,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,167,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

