Barclays Boosts Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $46.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Williams Companies stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

