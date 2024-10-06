Barclays Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $86.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

