Barclays Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $74.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of LW opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 58.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

