BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $0.40 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOL

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $501,105.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.