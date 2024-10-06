Bioqual, Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Shares of BIOQ opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of -0.31. Bioqual has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53.

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

