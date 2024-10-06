BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $921,250.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,413,830. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 155,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 382,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.