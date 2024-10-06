BMO Capital Markets Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $40.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,487,000 after acquiring an additional 464,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after acquiring an additional 632,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.