BMO Capital Markets Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$11.50 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.21.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Energy

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 69,435 shares of company stock valued at $658,321. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.