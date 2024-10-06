BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
BMW Group Price Performance
BMWYY stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. BMW Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.
BMW Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMW Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for BMW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.