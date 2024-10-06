BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

BMW Group Price Performance

BMWYY stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. BMW Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Get BMW Group alerts:

BMW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Receive News & Ratings for BMW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.