BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY) Upgraded at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2024

Barclays upgraded shares of BMW Group (OTC:BMWYYFree Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

BMW Group Price Performance

BMWYY stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. BMW Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

BMW Group Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

