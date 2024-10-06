BNP Paribas Downgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Strong Sell

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

