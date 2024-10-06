BNP Paribas Downgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Strong Sell

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.