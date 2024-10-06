Brian O’neil Buys 10,200 Shares of Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) Director Brian O’neil acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,730.00.
Brian O’neil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brian O’neil bought 7,550 shares of Pivotree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,550.00.
Pivotree Price Performance
Shares of CVE PVT opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.23. Pivotree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pivotree from C$1.70 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
