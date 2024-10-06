Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $50.50

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,575.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,277,000 after buying an additional 1,711,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,716,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 824.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 649,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 634,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

