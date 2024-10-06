Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $81.40

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 218,480 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 76.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,212,000 after purchasing an additional 714,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $43,973,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $72.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. Insmed has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

