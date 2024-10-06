Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$78.38

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.38.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.07 per share, with a total value of C$285,369.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$285,369.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,510.00. Insiders have bought a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.92. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$53.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.21. The firm has a market cap of C$24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 30.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.68037 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

