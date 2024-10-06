Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $129.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.51.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

