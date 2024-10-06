Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Downgraded by Gerdes Energy Research to Neutral

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by research analysts at Gerdes Energy Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$85.81.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$48.22 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.39. The firm has a market cap of C$102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

