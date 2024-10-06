Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Buys £4,956.64 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Powell bought 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £4,956.64 ($6,630.07).
Card Factory Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CARD opened at GBX 97.70 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.61 million, a P/E ratio of 814.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. Card Factory plc has a 52 week low of GBX 88.10 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 144.25 ($1.93).
Card Factory Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on CARD
About Card Factory
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Card Factory
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.