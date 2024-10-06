Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Buys £4,956.64 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Powell bought 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £4,956.64 ($6,630.07).

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 97.70 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.61 million, a P/E ratio of 814.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. Card Factory plc has a 52 week low of GBX 88.10 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 144.25 ($1.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.47) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) price objective for the company.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

