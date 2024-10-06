CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded CarMax to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 29.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $5,637,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CarMax by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CarMax by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.