Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Carter Bankshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $392.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

