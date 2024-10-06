Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Purchases $1,813,196.58 in Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $1,813,196.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176,636.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.
Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cartesian Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile
Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cartesian Therapeutics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.