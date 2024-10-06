Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Purchases $1,813,196.58 in Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $1,813,196.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176,636.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNAC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

