Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,403 shares of company stock valued at $902,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 771,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Catalent by 3,294.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 231,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 224,957 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

