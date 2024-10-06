Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

CBOE opened at $210.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.25. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,817.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

