Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $58.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $571.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $257,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

