CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$32,952.64 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$32,952.64.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$2,167,680.00.

CEU stock opened at C$7.85 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$544.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8685121 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

CEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.81.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

