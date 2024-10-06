Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

CHKP opened at $193.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $196.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 36,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 83.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 120.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

