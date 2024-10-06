Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 300,000 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.16), for a total transaction of £1,830,000 ($2,447,833.07).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 622 ($8.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 381 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 645 ($8.63). The company has a market capitalization of £363.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,884.85 and a beta of 1.14.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $4.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.60) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Stories

