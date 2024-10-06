Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHUY

Chuy’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 258,121 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Chuy’s by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 382,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.