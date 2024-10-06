Citigroup Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $240.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $241.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $252.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.26.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.36 and a 200 day moving average of $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $102,117,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $44,837,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,189 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 795.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 160,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,190,000 after acquiring an additional 142,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

