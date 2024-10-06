Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 34.79 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

In other news, insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,760.00 ($20,524.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 96,293 shares of company stock worth $95,360. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

