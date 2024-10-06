CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $29.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNX

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.